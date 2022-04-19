Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,542 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Splendid Shore

What a contented man I am, my love, to know I found a woman who loves me, not just my money. I needed to be sure. That’s why I waited two years to ask you to marry me.”
— Excerpt from Splendid Shore
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Linda Thorndike will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Splendid Shore. It is a fascinating story following the life and relationships of Cynthia Parkton, a courageous woman who has trouble with marriage journeys and affairs. It happened in the 1950s in Wisconsin around a historical romantic lake community. The lake is the focal location throughout the story. The events there transport the reader from the 1950s to the 1980s with joy and sadness enchantments.

“Splendid Shore introduced me to fascinating, gray characters, which is brilliant because the book is primarily character-driven. Linda Thorndike, the author, sufficiently demonstrates that even characters who swim against societal tides can be delightful. It was enthralling how the author excellently developed each character distinctly, making them both fascinating and relatable. Equally, the lively dialog made it easy to be inside the story. Further, the picturesque descriptions of the primary setting, the lake in Wisconsin, and other travel destinations were so vivid that I could visualize them.”
— Reviewed by onlinebookclub.org

Linda Thorndike is an accomplished artist and award-winning photographer who along with her husband is a seasonal resident of a historic lake community in central Wisconsin.

Splendid Shore
Written by: Linda Thorndike
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Splendid Shore

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.