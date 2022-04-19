2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Splendid Shore
What a contented man I am, my love, to know I found a woman who loves me, not just my money. I needed to be sure. That’s why I waited two years to ask you to marry me.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Linda Thorndike will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Splendid Shore. It is a fascinating story following the life and relationships of Cynthia Parkton, a courageous woman who has trouble with marriage journeys and affairs. It happened in the 1950s in Wisconsin around a historical romantic lake community. The lake is the focal location throughout the story. The events there transport the reader from the 1950s to the 1980s with joy and sadness enchantments.
— Excerpt from Splendid Shore
“Splendid Shore introduced me to fascinating, gray characters, which is brilliant because the book is primarily character-driven. Linda Thorndike, the author, sufficiently demonstrates that even characters who swim against societal tides can be delightful. It was enthralling how the author excellently developed each character distinctly, making them both fascinating and relatable. Equally, the lively dialog made it easy to be inside the story. Further, the picturesque descriptions of the primary setting, the lake in Wisconsin, and other travel destinations were so vivid that I could visualize them.”
— Reviewed by onlinebookclub.org
Linda Thorndike is an accomplished artist and award-winning photographer who along with her husband is a seasonal resident of a historic lake community in central Wisconsin.
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
