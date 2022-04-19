2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Bruno's Will to Heal
The Joy of a Man’s Best Friend to his Loyal Human Friend
A favorite time for Bruno is dinner time and grilling is best when Susie throws on an extra hot dog just for Bruno!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Darla Deeds will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Bruno’s Will to Heal. An illustration book based on a true family experience story. Dr. Rod made a plan but was not at all encouraged. We thought Bruno would not leave the Animal Hospital alive. I hope that this story of Bruno’s Fighting Spirit can come to life!
— Excerpt from Bruno’s Will to Heal
“Written by a former librarian, the book focuses on the life and emergency medical issues of a happy farm dog named Bruno. Bruno is living his best life until an unfortunate incident sends him to the vet. While the diagnosis was touch and go for a while, the owners and the vet, and his team kept fighting hard as Bruno’s gentle nature and enthusiasm will keep him moving forward. Often young children have a hard time understanding when bad things happen and, I think this is great about explaining how a positive attitude can affect any outcome.”
— Dian M. Burns, Amazon Customer Review
Darla Deeds lives on the High Plains of Rural Kansas. After the tragic accident involving Bruno, I was moved to share Bruno’s story of his fighting spirit to survive. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in Sustainability. She was the Director of a small public library for fifteen years, earning an LSCP Certificate from Emporia State University in 2004. Darla served at the Northwest Kansas Library.
Bruno’s Will to Heal
Written by: Darla Deeds
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
