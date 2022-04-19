Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Recipes Change: A Culinary Journey Through 5 Generations

Five Generations of Culinary Recipes — Food Journey Development of a Sicilian Family

Everyone would sit around and drink wine, eat, and discuss life. When Luciano was six, Nanu gave him a glass half-filled with wine and water. He felt like an adult!”
— Excerpt from Recipes Change
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michael Sabella will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Recipes Change: A Culinary Journey Through 5 Generations. It is a culinary recipe book that was handed down from generation to generation. It is about five generations of a Sicilian family through over one hundred years of cooking at heart, truth, and fun. Their story begins as fishermen in Sciacca, Sicily, during a turmoil. Luciano and his brothers took the twelve-dollar journey in the unsanitary steerage class aboard the Iniziativa, which left Naples in January 1890 and was headed toward New York

“Fantastic recipes with a fun read bonus. Relatable sweet and heartwarming stories. This accomplished Chef knows his stuff TO BE SURE. I’m so excited to have this collection and would buy future publications of his. This would make a wonderful gift.”
— Jynel Sawyer, Amazon Customer Review

Michael Sabella is a fourth-generation San Franciscan restaurateur who started peeling prawns at his family restaurant when he was eight. It is a Sicilian family’s history of family recipes.

Recipes Change: A culinary journey through 5 generations
Written by: Michael Sabella
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

