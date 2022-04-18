Taking a Seat at the Poker Table with PokerDivas to Benefit Women in the Ukraine
PokerDivas, hosts a virtual charity Poker event in partnership with Alight to benefit women of Ukraine.
— Ellen Leikind
PokerDivas, a New York-based company whose popular educational and team building programs teach professionals how to excel in business using the principles of poker, hosted a virtual charity Poker event “Play for the Ukraine” in partnership with Alight . The event benefited the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis.
The program was hosted by Ellen Leikind, PokerDivas CEO & Founder, and Angela Eifert, Global Connections Lead at Alight. All proceeds were donated to the mission of Alight.
The evening kicked off with a short how-to on game play for beginners and newbies so everyone was confident taking their seat at the virtual table. An introduction from Eifert followed, where she shined light on how the donations will be benefit the people of Ukraine, especially the refugee women and children experiencing displacement. The organization is currently on the ground and supporting those in need.
“We are responding to the most emergent needs by doing the doable. Alight’s response is providing volunteer support, food & medical supplies inside Ukraine, guide services for new arrivals in Poland, and safe transport & housing. Our goal is to meet people where they are on their journey and respond to their needs with great care of their safety and well-being.” - Angela Eifert, Global Connector Lead, Alight
The tournament was a huge success with registrants from all over the globe.
PokerDivas and Alight aligned through a serendipitous meeting at a Chief, A Membership Network Focused on supporting women business leaders. Eifert was giving a presentation on the organization, highlighting the works of Alight.
“What Alight was doing on the ground was so compelling we knew we wanted to partner with them. The virtual poker table is a great place to network and learn, and we are thrilled team up with this amazing organization that is truly making a difference. We were excited to see so many women take their seat at the Poker Table”. said Ellen Leikind . “
“It was a Win Win for everyone”
About PokerDivas:
PokerDivas provides worldwide, interactive live and virtual corporate business programs including Women's and Diversity initiatives, team building and executive training programs that teach assertiveness, leadership, and negotiation skills through the fun and excitement of poker strategy. The women-owned business, founded by Ellen Leikind in 2006, is based in New York City. ‘
About Alight
Alight is a human-centered humanitarian organization serving 3.5 million people in more than 20 countries each year. Everything we do begins with the people we serve. Displaced people know better than anyone the challenges they’re facing, the things they need, and what will make the biggest difference in their lives. When we deeply understand their experience, we’re able to co-design solutions that create new value and make meaningful change. WeAreAlight.org
