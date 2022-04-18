2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Beautiful
Self-Confidence For Children of All Ages - Accepting the Marvelous Creation of God
For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mendi Joi Carrington will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Beautiful. It is an optimistic, beneficial, and inspirational book that promotes healthy self-confidence for children of all ages. It is about loving yourself for the person God created you to be despite the physical flaws you have. It is about self-recognition and self-respect. Have confidence in yourself, your abilities, and even in the areas that you lack. Most importantly, know that you are special and loved by many, but by God the most because He loves you just the way you are.
— Excerpt from Psalms 139: 13-14, NKJV
Each and every one of us was created by God. Although we are not perfect, He is and does not make mistakes! By changing the way we think, we can change how we feel about ourselves and the rest of the world.
Mendi Joi Carrington is a devoted Christian and a Licensed Professional Counselor. She has a passion for young people and has provided counseling in various settings in the fields of behavioral health counseling, school-based services, community mental health, and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
Beautiful
Written by: Mendi Joi Carrington
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
