2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Live or Die - Act II
For Those That Lose Hope: Author Richard L. Burns Will Guide You To Your Faith and Help You Heal Yourself
This is a story that will serve as a motivating guide to recovery and treats fascinating and perplexing matters.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard L. Burns will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 of his published book titled Live or Die - Act II. It is a self-guide book that is a wise and witty story of 20-plus years of work with medical professionals, hospitals, and survivors of critical illnesses around the country.
Mr. Burns had a cerebral hemorrhage and was declared brain dead at the age of thirty-eight, but he amazed medical professionals by regaining consciousness and eventually making a full recovery. The book is the sequel to the first, Live or Die: A Stroke of Good Luck. It is the author's path to recovery and the story of his convalescence.
Richard L. Burns is a retired television and advertising executive with over forty years of experience in management, sales, and promotion for television, advertising, and public relations. He has received numerous community and professional awards and has received recognition by the American Biographical Institute of Community and State Service, International Community Service, and Cerebral Palsy Humanitarian Service. An active member of his community, he has been an officer and board member of various business and community organizations including the Commonwealth Club, American Humane Association, Stanford University, the Jaycees, and Boy Scouts of America.
Live or Die - Act II
Written by: Richard L. Burns
