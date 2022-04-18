VIEWS Recruiting Announces Addition of New Co-Founder and Managing Partner to Team
VIEWS Recruiting LLC (“VIEWS”) is happy to announce that they have recently brought on executive, Bret Brania to their management team. Bret has been hired on as a Co-Founder and Managing Partner to the VIEWS management team. VIEWS is a Chicago-based Talent Acquisition Recruiting firm that helps high-growth organizations modernize and execute their recruiting and branding strategies. Their recruiters are committed to delivering the top 5% of the market to their client’s doorstep or virtually. They offer a wide variety of services including retained search, contingent search, contract staffing, on-demand recruiting services, and hybrid search models.
Bret brings nearly 25 years of experience in the Talent Acquisition industry. He started his career working for the largest staffing company in the United States where he worked as a recruiter. He was in the top 1% of billers during his tenure there and managed multiple fortune 100 clients. After 18 months a New York-based technology consulting firm recruited him to assist them in opening their Chicago office. During his tenure, he helped grow the internal team to 20 internal employees and over 200+ consultants. He wore many hats which included Sales Manager, Branch Manager, Project Manager, and VP of Project Office. When the .COM bubble was near its end, he and another fellow alum from the University of Illinois started their own recruiting firm. He spent nearly 20 years building out their technology, marketing, HR, sales, finance & accounting, executive, IT, and creative staffing practices, while also delivering the company's largest outsourced recruiting solution for a Fortune 500 company.
His extensive experience in the Talent Acquisition and Consulting Industries will be a catalyst for the growth of VIEWS. He will immediately infuse capital into VIEWS which will allow the company to hire seasoned recruiters for their existing team. He will be responsible for the growth and development of the VIEWS organization, while also building out the strategic vision for the company.
