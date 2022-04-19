“Get One-Give One” Earth Day Promotion Benefits Non-Profit Homeless Garden Project
AgroThrive to Match Online Sales of Organic Fertilizer with Equivalent In-Kind Donation
AgroThrive is excited to support organizations in our community who share our commitment to building thriving communities of people together with thriving ecosystems”GONZALES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Day is a time to pause and consider how we can all be better stewards of our precious and life-giving natural resources. One of the best ways to protect and restore our planet is through organic farming. This Earth Day Weekend (Friday 4/22/22 through Sunday 4/24/22), AgroThrive is partnering with its customers to support one of their favorite non-profits: for every purchase of liquid organic fertilizer made on AgroThrive.com during these days, the company will donate the same amount of fertilizer to The Homeless Garden Project of Santa Cruz, California.
AgroThrive and its gardening community has been fueling The Homeless Garden Project with organic fertilizer since 2019, supporting their mission to cultivate a thriving and inclusive community, workforce, and local food system. The organization provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are experiencing homelessness. Their employment training is focused on stewardship, conservation, and regenerative agriculture principles. The Homeless Garden Project teaches skills that truly transform lives for those who wish to maintain a stable, productive place in society.
“AgroThrive is excited to support organizations in our community who share our commitment to building thriving communities of people together with thriving ecosystems,” said AgroThrive Chief Marketing Officer Marko Macura.
AgroThrive Inc. is a California-based organic fertilizer manufacturer whose mission is to improve the health of our soils, seas, and skies by safely repurposing nutrient dense organic wastes into sustainable bio-fertilizers. AgroThrive is the only organic fertilizer that has been through the natural microbial digestion that would take weeks to occur naturally in soil. In both organic and conventional farming, AgroThrive organic bio-fertilizers produce vigorous root growth and bigger foliage in less than a week.
The company's Progressive Digestion Process(PDP) takes nutrient-dense food waste, diverting it from various waste streams, and converts it into safe, sustainable, fast-acting, nutrient-rich liquid organic bio-fertilizers that instantly improve soil health. These fast-acting biofertilizers are used by forward-thinking farmers and gardeners to increase yields and soil health on both organic and conventional farms. The same products are available to home gardeners on AgroThrive.com and will also be provided to the Homeless Garden Project.
