MDHHS issues RFP for Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 18, 2022                                                             

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Grant.

Eligible applicants are federally recognized tribes, existing collaboratives, such as Public Health Alliances, Human Services Collaborative Bodies (HSCB's), Family Resource Centers (FRCs), Regional Perinatal Quality Collaboratives (RPQCs), or similar efforts that have established connections in their regions. A single organization may apply for the grant on behalf of a collaborative effort.

The focus of the Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Grant program is to ensure community conditions support healthy living for future generations; and people in Michigan are connected to resources, services and supports that meet their health-related social needs.

MDHHS will prioritize applications that demonstrate efforts that build capacity for public health and community engagement at a regional level.

The award period begins Aug. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022.  MDHHS expects to award approximately $1.8 million to fund approximately five projects. Successful applicants may be awarded continuing funding through Sept. 30, 2023, based upon funding availably and acceptable performance.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., May 27, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and click the "About EGrAMS" link on the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual.  The complete Request for Proposal document can be accessed on the EGrAMS website in the 'Current Grants' section by clicking the "Policy, Planning & Legislative" link and accessing the "SDOHA-2022" grant program.

# # #

 

