South Florida Law Opens New Office in Coral Gables
Real estate, business and estate planning law firm South Florida Law opens a second office in Coral Gables, FL to serve Miami-Dade County clientele.
With the opening of our Coral Gables office, South Florida Law looks forward to continuing to provide quality legal services and to helping businesses and individuals throughout South Florida.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Law, PLLC today announced that the firm has opened a new Miami-Dade County location in the City of Coral Gables, FL. The new office is at 2600 Douglas Rd, Suite 711, Coral Gables, FL 33134.
— Nima Ajabshir
From the new Coral Gables location, the firm can serve the needs of South Miami’s residents and businesses including those in Coral Gables as well as the nearby communities of Brickell, Coconut Grove, Doral, Kendall and Pinecrest.
South Florida Law’s Hallandale, FL headquarters will remain in the same location providing the same services that South Florida Law has during the past five years: a complete range of business law, commercial litigation, construction law, personal injury and estate planning along with real estate law, homeowners association law, real estate closings and title insurance.
“With the opening of our Coral Gables office, the South Florida team and I look forward to continuing to provide quality legal services and to helping businesses and individuals throughout South Florida and the Miami Area,” said Nima Ajabshir, Managing Partner. “We are committed to our clients’ success.”
The City of Coral Gables is located in Miami-Dade County, Southwest of Downtown Miami. Known for its architecture and historical role in the development of the Greater Miami Metropolitan Area, Coral Gables is home to a vibrant and established business community. Coral Gables is also the city where the University of Miami (UM) is located. UM is a top-ranked private university with nationally recognized programs in the fields of business, communications, engineering, law, marine science, medicine and music.
South Florida Law is a boutique-sized law firm that provides the attention to detail and partner-level access of a smaller firm while also having the capability to access the resources typically only available to a larger law firm. The ability to be both a small and agile firm and have the capacity of a larger firm makes South Florida Law unique among law firms in the South Florida region.
