Hoyer, Upton, and Bipartisan Delegation Returns from Visits to Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Greenland

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), former Chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee Fred Upton (MI-06), Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), and a bipartisan delegation from Congress returned on Friday evening after spending the week in Europe demonstrating American support for Ukraine and for the NATO alliance. The week-long trip included meetings with senior government officials, U.S. diplomats, U.S.