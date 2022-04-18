Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Stolen Honours

Enthralling Science Fiction Explains How Heroes Defend Reality and Prevent The Past From Being Rewritten

The silent tension built with each stroke of the paddles as they slid through the darkness closer to the city. Suddenly, a hand grabbed her shoulder as...”
— Excerpt from Stolen Honours
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Diane Lewis will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Stolen Honours. A science fiction book about time travel, history, and the dangers of disrupting the timeline. It entails the agents of the Time Bureau, who are working within the protection of the towering Px Dome, scouring history for anomalies. They defend reality from time shifts and paradox waves to prevent them from controlling or stealing from the past or rewriting history for their gain.

An item was bought for investigation, and it was given to Junior Agent Ryan Hajjar. He is the youngest in the bureau and is stepping into his first assignment without the oversight or guidance of his partner, Senior Agent Elizabeth Johnston. A case where information is more important than protecting the paradox waves.

“Fun, rollicking adventure of endearing characters traveling through time to some different and fascinating historical events. Kept me locked in since I’m a history guy, and while not a big science fiction buff, I could follow and appreciate the time travel concepts. You’ll like applying your mystery skills to the twists at the end! Enjoyable and involving reading!”
— Robert Donahue, Amazon Customer Review

Diane Lewis is a native of Central Illinois and now lives in Texas. She pursued degrees in Chemistry and Biology and became a scientist. Now, she unleashes her creativity with a story that connects history and, linked with science and creative fiction.

Stolen Honours
Written by: Diane Lewis
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

