Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,465 in the last 365 days.

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush

Author Shares Love for the Words of God and Spreading those Messages

Dracus, we are going to have to lift the leg. You will need to hold the child down as best you can while I work the bandages around her injury.”
— Excerpt from Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Don Schofield will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush. A novel about perspective on Matthias’ work following the fall of Judas. Judas, who was one of the disciples of Jesus, betrayed him. Thus, Matthias, the man chosen to pick up the mantel discarded by Judas and to bring the message of Christ to the remote African kingdom known as Kush. Confused with the situation, Matthias carried out such an important mission and helped to convert a civilization as a result.

The author shares, “the Christian Bible tells us that after the crucifixion of Jesus, the eleven remaining apostles replaced Judas Iscariot with Matthias, a dedicated follower of Christ. A new version of the ministry while reading this novel.”

Don is living in West Texas with his wife. He is a retired attorney and has an interest in history. In particular, he has an interest in twentieth-century Mediterranean cultures which have a significant impact on world events. He earned two degrees in history.

Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush
Written by: Don Schofield
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.