2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush
Author Shares Love for the Words of God and Spreading those Messages
Dracus, we are going to have to lift the leg. You will need to hold the child down as best you can while I work the bandages around her injury.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Don Schofield will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush. A novel about perspective on Matthias’ work following the fall of Judas. Judas, who was one of the disciples of Jesus, betrayed him. Thus, Matthias, the man chosen to pick up the mantel discarded by Judas and to bring the message of Christ to the remote African kingdom known as Kush. Confused with the situation, Matthias carried out such an important mission and helped to convert a civilization as a result.
— Excerpt from Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush
The author shares, “the Christian Bible tells us that after the crucifixion of Jesus, the eleven remaining apostles replaced Judas Iscariot with Matthias, a dedicated follower of Christ. A new version of the ministry while reading this novel.”
Don is living in West Texas with his wife. He is a retired attorney and has an interest in history. In particular, he has an interest in twentieth-century Mediterranean cultures which have a significant impact on world events. He earned two degrees in history.
Matthias and the Kingdom of Kush
Written by: Don Schofield
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other