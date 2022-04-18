Jeremy Berman Put in Bay clicks through 5 skills for taking the 'perfect' photo
Jeremy Berman says that you don't have to be a pro to enjoy the view.FINDLAY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Berman Put in Bay has experienced a tremendous amount of professional success across multiple industries. He has owned a healthcare practice, operated a storage facility, developed real estate properties, and even opened a restaurant and bar. Yet, in his personal life, he captures as many moments as he can. Literally.
Among other passions, Jeremy Berman is an avid photographer. While it's only a hobby, he understands that taking a photo is more than snapping a few buttons. A "good" picture isn't an accident. It's the byproduct of practiced effort and a mindful approach. Sure, any art is subjective. But Jeremy Berman knows that some skills produce better results.
With this in mind, Jeremy Berman Put in Bay shares his five core concepts. When working in tandem, these techniques can transform any picture into a masterpiece.
Composition
What will feature in the frame? Although it's a seemingly simple question, the answer demands deliberate thought. Consider the main subject, the foreground, and the background, also asking yourself "where" and "how" these items will be displayed. Yet invest equal effort in thinking about what might be left out. Jeremy Berman Put in Bay encourages you to play with the rule of thirds. Placing a subject in the center of an image portrays symmetry. In contrast, place a subject on either side to emphasize direction. He advocates practice above all else. Find composition you find appealing in other media and try implementing it in your own work.
Focus
Focus describes adjusting a camera's aperture in order to alter the depth of field. This technical skill heavily impacts composition. Experiment to create blurriness or clarity. Zooming in and out can also cause a similar effect. In doing so, you are drawing the viewer's attention to specific areas. In addition to adding layers to your work, this is a great way to eliminate distraction elements from the frame entirely.
Exposure
Occurring internally within the camera, exposure refers to the amount of light in the photo. Most casual photographers will use the default, automatic settings that are built into the camera. Yet Jeremy Berman Put in Bay likes to play with underexposing or overexposing images to influence the mood of his pieces. Reducing exposure develops a somber, ominous tone. Letting in more light creates an airy, open feeling. Here, trial and error are valuable. Try taking multiple pictures of the same composition, changing the exposure in each.
Light
Another way to manipulate lighting is through an external source. When using lights, the direction is important. Hitting an individual or item with direct lighting produces even exposure. Add side lighting to create shadows that build drama. Backlighting, however, is the toughest skill to master. If done properly, the subject will appear illuminated or glowing.
Timing
It takes just one click to preserve something special. This magic moment can be fleeting, especially for action shots. Scouting and planning ahead help increase your chances, but this still requires a lot of practice. Pro tip: Jeremy Berman suggests trying the burst mode. This built-in feature snaps a series of quick photos. This allows for some margin of error, so you can get the right shot.
