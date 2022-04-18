Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Under Vesuvius: A Reflective Travelogue in Verse and Prose

The Beauty and Spiritual Exploration in Sorrento, Italy

I read a tale of pirates and lovers and mystical witches that Fennimore Cooper could never have penned if he had stayed in the northern woods of New York.”
— Excerpt from Under Vesuvius
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard Haffey will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book entitled Under Vesuvius: A Reflective Travelogue in Verse and Prose. It is composed of verse and prose about the author’s 2016 travel vacation in and around Sorrento, Italy. It highlights the sights and sounds of the Italian countryside, shorelines, and islands around Italy. A celebration of life is the message the author wanted to relay to its readers. A book that encourages us to consider having faith, art, sacred spaces, friendship, and honor while witnessing truth in the face of abusive religious authority as to the past and present.

"A heartfelt, thoughtful, and engaging read, author Richard Haffey’s Under Vesuvius: A Reflective Travelogue in Verse and Prose is a must-read non-fiction travel book. The author’s ability to paint mental images of the landscapes and views he witnessed in his travels with a few words is truly remarkable, and the emotions the author invokes with each chapter showcases the connection we, as a people, have to travel and exploration as a whole.”
— Reviewed by Anthony Avina, Pacific Book Review

“The whole of UNDER VESUVIUS is more than its parts, and the finest moments of the text lie in its colorful snapshots or its intelligent and quirky asides. Readers might not leave dying for more of Haffey’s take on his travels but will understand that to him they were profound, and timely, even if some of the moments are the poetic take on the somewhat mundane. It is the more colorful moments, when that shines across, in whip-sharp lines and gentle sidelines, that the work sparks to life.”
— IndieReader Review

“Under Vesuvius is a creative text that combines travel memories with fun poems; these pieces aim to capture Italy’s grandeur from a personal perspective.”
— Reviewed by Katerie Prior, Foreword Reviews (Clarion)

UNDER VESUVIUS: A Reflective Travelogue in Verse and Prose
Written by: Richard Haffey
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

