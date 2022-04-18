First Authentic Vietnamese Restaurant Papasan’s Opens in St. Cloud by Two Former Sheriff Deputies
Papasan’s Vietnamese Cuisine, St. Cloud’s first authentic Vietnamese restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest location in St. Cloud Florida
I love this little place! If you like pho, then you have to try Papasan's. The broth is so tasty and it's always served piping hot! Try the spicy broth if you want to add a kick.”SAINT CLOUD, FL, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papasan’s Vietnamese Cuisine, St. Cloud’s first authentic Vietnamese restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest location in St. Cloud Florida, marking the business’s second location in the state. Papasan’s is known for its quick service with homestyle cooking in a contemporary environment. As the first Vietnamese restaurant in St. Cloud, Papasan’s hopes to showcase the variety and flavor of the Vietnamese culture to the St. Cloud, Lake Nona, Kissimmee, and Orlando communities.
— raving customer
The Restaurant will celebrate its official grand opening this coming Monday, April 18th, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception at 6pm at its newly built location on 1358 S. Narcoossee Rd., St. Cloud, FL 34771.
The grand opening includes 20% off all checks giving patrons the opportunity to try the delicious food, including Papasan’s mouthwatering Pho, delicious dumplings, and savory entrees with vegetarian and vegan options. The cuisine at Papasan’s can be described as culturally diverse Vietnamese food with an Asian-inspired twist. Popular menu items include fried dumplings, fruit juice Boba, and vegan pho.
Guests who wish to order online for delivery can start doing so one week after grand opening via grubhub and ubereats.
For more information on menu items and their new location visit the Papasan's Vietnamese Cuisine St. Cloud
IG: https://www.instagram.com/papasansnarcoossee/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/PapasansNarcoossee
About Papasan’s Vietnamese Cuisine
Papasan’s Narcoossee is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant that specializes in homecooked style and authentic flavors of the
Vietnamese cuisine including its mouth-watering Pho and delicious Boba! The owners of Papasan’s currently in Cocoa Beach, have now expanded to a second location in greater St. Cloud. The eatery is located at 1358 Narcoossee Rd St. Cloud Fl 34771.
Former Orange County Sheriff John Tran got into the businesses at the urging of his father. Partnering with his best friend, Former
Orange County Sheriff and US Marines Corp Veteran Franck Alphonse together continued the legacy of an immigrant success story.
The duo shares that being children of immigrant parents inspired them to bring new cultural experiences to the Central Florida
community. Specifically, encouraging minority-led businesses to create or continue legacies by following their dreams.
Media RSVP for Grand Opening ceremony reception & Contact:
RSVP: https://papasanstcloudgrandopenin.rsvpify.com
Ameerah P
Amy Levy PR
+1 305-332-8452
