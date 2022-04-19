MOC-Floyd Valley Presents Elementary Computer Science Showcase
Students from Hospers Elementary & Orange City Elementary will be highlighting their coding projects and how they integrate into the curricula & unique passionsORANGE CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- MOC-Floyd Valley and BootUp PD present Elementary Computer Science Showcase at Hospers Elementary and Orange City Elementary on April 28, 2022. The event is free for anyone who attends and will spotlight the unique coding projects students have been working on throughout the school year.
Russ Adams, Superintendent of MOC-Floyd Valley, Joel Bundt, Math and Computer Science Instructor, and members of the BootUp team have prepared this opportunity for members of the community, parents, and friends, to take part in the unique approach to elementary computer science education that is happening in the district. The showcase will highlight students’ Scratch and ScratchJr coding projects, including a wax museum of historical perspectives, physical computing activities, a national park virtual museum, and so much more.
Since launching the program back in 2018, MOC-Floyd Valley has successfully implemented comprehensive computer science curricula at all of their elementary schools, impacting over 1,000 students. CS instruction occurs during the school day, including lessons on physical computing devices like Blue Bots and micro:bits. Across the board, teachers are seeing students’ confidence grow through experimentation while building mastery in sequencing skills, problem-solving, critical thinking, and much more.
“Learning computer science and code has afforded students increased opportunities throughout their K-12 career and eventually in their chosen profession. All of our students should believe computer science is for them. Our objective is to drastically increase participation starting in elementary school!, said Russ Adams, Superintendent at MOC-Floyd Valley.
“Over the years, we have seen the teachers and students at MOC-Floyd Valley flourish, become more confident, and increase joy in their learning experiences," said Clark Merkley, BootUp PD’s Executive Director. "We applaud Russ Adams and the teachers at MOC-Floyd Valley for their hard work and dedication to building a brighter future for students through code.”
Join MOC-Floyd Valley and BootUp in celebrating the accomplishments of what happens when you implement equitable computer science programs in the classroom and provide students with voice and choice to express themselves in what drives them the most.
RSVPs are still being accepted. For more information and to RSVP, email Suzanne Carlson at suzanne@bootuppd.org.
About BootUp Professional Development
BootUp PD is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit specializing in district-wide elementary computer science initiatives that focus on creativity and problem-solving. Since 2015, BootUp has worked with over 650 elementary schools in fifteen states, directly impacting over 230,000 students. BootUp prepares teachers to facilitate open-ended coding projects that are project-based and personally meaningful. Students are empowered with creative and interactive curricula that allow them to explore their personal interests through coding with design, music, animation, games, or stories.
MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
MOC-Floyd Valley is committed to establishing learning and discovery experiences, both inside and outside the classroom, that enable our students to achieve their greatest potential. By engaging in challenging academics, diverse educational environments, and dynamic extra-curricular activities, students are empowered to develop deep knowledge and strong character that will equip them as they navigate life’s challenges and become active, responsible citizens.
