Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Preparing for High Customer Volume During April Vacation Week 

Boston — The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is preparing for a high volume of in-person customer service transactions during school vacation week which is scheduled to take place the week of April 17, 2022. The RMV traditionally sees a high volume of customers at its statewide Service Center locations during this annual vacation week, and encourages customers to schedule appointments for required in-person transactions and avoid unnecessary visits by using Mass.Gov/RMV to conduct more than 40 RMV online transactions. Customers should also note that Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices, including RMV Service Centers, will be closed on Monday, April 18, in observance of the Patriots’ Day holiday. “The RMV historically experiences increases in in-person transactions at statewide Service Center locations during the April vacation week,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We encourage customers to save time and schedule appointments for required in-person transactions, prepare required documentation ahead of visits, and conduct transactions online when possible.”

The Registry anticipates a higher volume of students will be seeking to secure learner’s permits during the vacation week. Customers who are requesting learner’s permits need to begin the application process with an in-person visit at an RMV Service Center location and are encouraged to complete their application online at Mass.Gov/RMV. The learner’s permit exams can then be taken online after initial application requirements have been fulfilled.

The RMV has made available a new informational online portal to provide easy access to a variety of educational resources and materials that can be used to help guide first-time drivers, and parents and guardians of Junior Operators, through the detailed step-by-step process of securing a Massachusetts driving credential. The portal can be found at https://www.mass.gov/guides/first-time-driver-start-here. In addition, more information about how teenagers can stay safe while driving can be found here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving#nhtsa-in-action. Highlights of the key features of the online portal are as follows:

Steps to Getting a Driver’s License – Information regarding the requirements for RMV learner’s permits and road tests, and links that can be used to schedule appointments. Parent/Guardian Information – Information regarding Driver’s Education Programs, the Parent Supervised Driving Program which provides a methodical approach to teaching requisite driving skills, and Junior Operator License (JOL) requirements including details on certain motor vehicle citation penalties which are imposed by the Junior Operator and the Safe Operator Law. Safe Driving Tips – Links to educational YouTube videos that highlight MassDOT’s “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet” campaign which addresses specific roadway safety topics such as being cognizant of pedestrians and bicyclists, mirrors and blind spots, and a “double threat” when pedestrians are crossing multiple lanes of traffic that are heading in the same direction. Studying for Learner’s Permits and Road Tests – Links to helpful practice exams for learner’s permit exams and the option to download the Massachusetts Driver’s Manual at no cost or purchase a hard copy of the manual which will be mailed to the customer, informational videos to become familiar with maneuvers that are evaluated during road tests, and links to specific requirements for applicants and sponsors. Time to Take Your Permit – Links to the learner’s permit application process, detailed instructions for taking the exam online, and alternative options that are available to take the exam.

The RMV also offers online practice learner’s permit exams which can be accessed by customers through Mass.Gov/RMV or by logging into their myRMV account. Customers can also purchase a copy of the Massachusetts Class D (Passenger) Drivers Manual and Commercial Driver’s License Manual online using their myRMV accounts, instead of visiting a Service Center. Ordered manuals will be mailed to customers within 7-10 days of purchase. Also, April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the RMV is underscoring the importance of adhering to the “hands-free” law, removing distractions while driving, urging drivers to pay attention to the road, reduce speed and drive hands-free of devices. Since the law took effect on February 23, 2020, the RMV has recorded 84,092 motor vehicle citations for distracted driving violations which includes 60,410 warnings. The “hands-free” law stipulates that operators of motor vehicles cannot use an electronic device unless the device is being used in hands-free mode. Operators cannot read or view text, images or videos, unless what is being viewed is helping with navigation, and the device is mounted in an appropriate location. Motorists also cannot make phone calls unless they can do so without holding their phones, by utilizing technology such as Bluetooth. The use of phones and all electronic devices, including phones in hands-free mode, remains illegal for drivers under the age of 18. To learn more information about the new Hands-Free Law, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/hands-free-law.

Additional information on RMV service offerings and appointments can be found at www.Mass.Gov/RMV, including more than 40 transactions that can be conducted online, by mail, or by phone. The RMV recommends that all customers get ready online before their appointment. Appointments for many RMV transactions can also be made at AAA customer locations if the customer is a member of AAA. For the latest RMV updates and information, follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.

