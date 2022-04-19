CRIO Welcomes Jonathan Andrus as President & COO
Company Strengths Executive Management Team with Senior Industry ExpertBOSTON, MA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Research IO (CRIO), a Boston-based technology firm streamlining clinical trials for sponsors, sites, and patients, announced that Jonathan Andrus will join as President and Chief Operating Officer. Working collaboratively with the CRIO senior team, Andrus will focus on operational excellence and continuing to expand CRIO’s presence in the life science industry.
“CRIO is at an inflection point as we take our success with site-based software to sponsors and patients. We are thrilled to have someone of Jonathan’s domain expertise and character join CRIO,” said Raymond Nomizu, CEO and co-founder at CRIO. “We are changing the way clinical trials are run. Jonathan brings tremendous experience and vision to our team and will be a great asset as we continue to scale our organization to drive accelerated growth for CRIO.”
Mr. Andrus brings over 25 years of executive management, operational, quality, and business experience to CRIO. Most recently he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Clinical Ink. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President for BioClinica (now Clario), where he led the e-clinical operations and data management teams. His early career includes experience in pharmaceutical consulting and contract research organizations. Andrus serves on the board and executive committee of the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM), is a co-lead with the Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance (DTRA) workstream initiative, serves as co-author on upcoming eCOA Consortium publications, and has been on the advisory boards of CDISC and DIA.
“I share Raymond’s vision of bringing the efficiency of eSource to sponsors and CROs. CRIO is uniquely positioned to provide solutions for modern clinical trials. With the ability to support decentralized clinical trials and hybrid trials, CRIO is the only vendor providing solutions for sites, sponsors, and patients. COVID forced the industry to rethink how clinical trials are run and CRIO’s eSource platform was the perfect solution to address this challenge. I am excited to join the CRIO team and look forward to building on the solid foundation they have already established,” said Andrus, President & COO at CRIO.
About CRIO
Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that will reduce data errors, streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate timelines. Today, CRIO supports more than 1000 medical research sites worldwide. For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io.
Stephen Boccardo, Senior VP of Sales
Clinical Research IO (CRIO)
+1 857-957-5376
email us here