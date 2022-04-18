Emerging Digital Concepts announces launch of Colorado North Central All-Hazards Region (NCR) Interoperable Data
Colorado’s first regional computer-aided dispatch (CAD) hub
Colorado’s first regional computer-aided dispatch (CAD) hub launched and quickly showed its benefit.”VIENNA, VA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Digital Concepts offers a state-of-the-art CAD2CAD interoperability hub. This solution enhances dispatch computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software by providing real-time remote unit status, location, incident ids, and event types which are available for neighboring jurisdictions' closest unit response. Dependent upon local policies, the system allows for dispatching of remote units using the customary run recommendations. Public safety telecommunicators can receive up-to-date incident details from neighboring jurisdictions involved in mutual aid calls.
— North Metro Fire Rescue District
Denver, Colorado North Central All-Hazards Region (NCR) launched Emerging Digital Concepts (EDC) NG-CAD-X interoperable data hub. This launch allows Adams County, CO Fire to share information with Thornton, CO. This regional data-sharing project is scheduled for expansion to include the cities of West Minister, CO, Broomfield, CO, and Federal Heights, CO.
“Colorado’s first regional computer-aided dispatch (CAD) hub launched and quickly showed its benefit when a structure fire occurred only hours after the new system went live. Firefighters were called to a townhome fire in unincorporated Adams County just inside the jurisdictional boundaries of North Metro Fire Rescue District. With the new centralized 911 dispatching system, the closest fire engines, which included North Metro Fire, Thornton Fire, and South Adams County Fire, were simultaneously dispatched to the fire, reducing the response time of the neighboring fire departments by over two minutes. No one was home when the fire started, but firefighters were able to rescue the homeowner’s dog and extinguish the fire before it spread to other townhomes.” Source
The Tuesday fire exemplified a key benefit the integrated dispatching hub provides communities and emergency response agencies. Currently, all 911 emergency communication centers utilize CAD systems to deploy resources to an emergency. However, typically one center’s CAD system can’t communicate in real-time with a CAD system at another center—until now.
About Emerging Digital Concepts. Emerging Digital Concepts, founded in 1998, is the creator of the country’s largest, longest-running CAD2CAD functional interoperability project in the National Capital Region (NCR) which has grown to encompass 8 large jurisdictions in that region. The NCR will be expanding soon to encompass four additional key jurisdictions.
Emerging Digital Concepts www.emergingdigital.com
NG-CAD-X product line www.ngcadx.com
