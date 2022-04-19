AMIQ EDA Adds Support for Arm AArch64 Architecture

Chip Design and Verification Tools Available on 64-bit Servers and Workstations

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that the company’s software products now run on computing platforms built with the Arm® architecture and Arm64 processors. The industry-leading solution for efficient semiconductor design and verification supports both compute servers and engineering workstations for the widest usage and excellent performance.

Arm processors are pervasive across a variety of compute intensive markets, especially in smartphones, servers and supercomputers. AArch64 is ideal for applications requiring high performance and large memories, including electronic design automation (EDA) tools such as the DVT IDE family of products offered by AMIQ EDA.

“We are seeing broader Arm adoption across the EDA ecosystem to improve design and verification tools for engineers,” said Tran Nguyen, senior director of design services, Arm. “It is a milestone achievement for the Arm ecosystem to have full support for AMIQ EDA software tools that enable increased speed of development for future computing platforms.”

“We work hard to ensure that our products evolve in response to user demand and benefit from key innovations in the computer industry,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “We have seen considerable interest in using 64-bit Arm processors so adding support was a natural extension to our DVT IDE family. Chip developers now have their choice of architecture when using the industry’s most powerful interactive design and verification solution.”



Pricing and Availability

AArch64 versions of all AMIQ EDA products are available now. There is no additional charge; users simply select one or more architectures when they download a software release.



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.