Dr. Sean Ataee Supports Gives to Surgeons of Hope

Through financial support, the rehabilitation medicine specialist continues to support the mission of Surgeons of Hope.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sean Ataee, MD has donated to Surgeons of Hope, a non-profit providing surgical intervention to infants and children with damaged hearts. Through support from donors, the New York-based organization provides life-saving cardiac procedures in remote parts of the world and trains up local medical teams to support these efforts.
Dr. Ataee is passionate about supporting organizations that bring medical care to underserved populations—locally, nationally, and on a global scale. As a physician, he understands the disparity in care based on geography, resources, and economic status and seeks to level the playing field and make important medical care available to all.
“The thought that there are children who have no access to the very standard procedures and care which could prolong their lives is unacceptable,” said Dr. Ataee. “We are a world of scientific discovery and technology must bring that knowledge and those resources to our farthest lands and protect the most vulnerable among us. Surgeons of Hope does just that.”
Established in 2001, Surgeons for Hope continues to extend its reach and service offerings to countries such as Cambodia, Senegal, Afghanistan, Nicaragua, and Mozambique. The organization focuses on providing urgent medical intervention, constructing care centers, and training medical teams to provide continued support and care to patients. In Nicaragua alone, the organization has operated on no less than 800 children to improve heart health and save lives.
Dr. Sean Ataee, MD received his medical degree in 1990. He has had a prolific career including 9 years leading clinical trials, beginning in 2010. Dr. Ataee has been a member of the American Medical Association since 2004, and he was board qualified by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. In 1998, he received his General Surgeon Certificate from Columbia University. The American Medical Association recognized him with the Physician’s Recognition Award in 2004.
