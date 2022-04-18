Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,341 in the last 365 days.

ImEx Cargo selected as General Sales & Service Agent for Alaska Airlines and Sun Country Airlines

ImEx Cargo logo

Logistics That Perform Under Pressure

Alaska Airlines Plane

ImEx Cargo is the new GSA for Alaska Airlines in New England

Sun Country Airlines Airplane

ImEx Cargo is the new GSA for Sun Country Airlines in New England

Woman-Owned GSA to Serve as Cargo GSA for Domestic Passenger Airlines

Our first extraordinary shipment for Alaska Airlines will be transporting pieces of a glacier from the summit plateau of Mt. Hunter in Denali National Park.”
— Michelle DeFronzo
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo, a top, independently- and woman-owned airline general sales and service agent for New England, New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, will serve as GSA for Alaska Airlines and Sun Country Airlines effective April 1, 2022.

ImEx Cargo will be providing full cargo sales, marketing and customer services representing the passenger airlines’ schedules throughout New England. The primary markets will include seafood, perishables, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, organs, and pets.

“We have served as GSA to expand the brand footprints for some of the largest global cargo airlines,” stated Michelle DeFronzo, ImEx Cargo’s CEO. “We are excited to represent cargo sales and bookings for these two reputable domestic airlines.”

Alaska Airlines is the only passenger airline in the U.S. with dedicated cargo planes. With over 300 planes, they offer 1,200 daily flights to 100+ destinations across North America.

Sun Country Airlines is based in Minnesota with 34 passenger aircraft and flights to twenty cargo shipping locations across the U.S. and including Puerto Rico. Seasonal capacity is allocated by market, time of year, and day of the week, which operates from Boston starting in April through November.

Michelle DeFronzo said, “Our first extraordinary shipment for Alaska Airlines will be transporting pieces of a glacier from the summit plateau of Mt. Hunter in Denali National Park. This is part of a university climate study to understand changes to pollution, glacier melt, snowfall, wildfire, and atmospheric circulation in Alaska, as part of a larger ongoing project.”

About ImEx Cargo
ImEx Cargo is the leader in 2.5 PL logistics offering secure, seamless, and integrated supply chain logistics. CEO and founder, Michelle DeFronzo, has more than 30 years of experience in logistics transportation and airline cargo sales managing the end-to-end transportation of products and materials around the world. ImEx Cargo ensures the secure, on-time arrival of all kinds of specialty cargo to more than 95 countries and 300 international destinations. With a vast international network and multiple supplier diversity certifications, ImEx Cargo is the top, independently- and woman-owned airline general sales and service agent for New England, New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia. The company serves many industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, corporate, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, distribution, and federal contracts.

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
michelle@imexcargo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ImEx Cargo selected as General Sales & Service Agent for Alaska Airlines and Sun Country Airlines

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.