Virtual Volunteering Platform Chezuba Receives Seed Investment from Connetic Ventures to Expand Offering to US Companies
Digital Employee Engagement Platform Matches Teams with Online Volunteer Tasks to Promote Purpose-Driven CultureCOVINGTON, KY, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chezuba, an Indianapolis-based startup, is disrupting the world of volunteering by making volunteering skill-based, fun and diverse, has closed a seed funding investment led by Connetic Ventures, a Kentucky-based venture capital firm known for using AI to remove bias and help inform investment decisions. The investment will go towards product development and extending their virtual volunteering opportunity for employees of US corporations.
Chezuba already boasts NonProfit partners spread in 92 countries and skilled professionals from 103 countries that use Chezuba as a trusted volunteering platform. Having already led employee volunteering in corporate giants like Tata group and Asian Paints in India, they now embark on the journey of introducing diverse virtual volunteering opportunities stateside.
“As we embark on the next phase of our entrepreneurial journey relocating to the US, we needed a partner who is willing to go the extra mile to support us in all forms,” Says Sukhendra Rompally, CEO, of Chezuba. “We must admit we have been lucky to find Connetic Ventures as our investors at this stage. While the capital provided does fuel our growth curve, the confidence exhibited by them in our team and vision is heartening. We heard a lot of "No"s from other investors, and Connetic backing us means the world to us.”
“Chezuba is promoting purpose-driven culture across organizations while helping people across the entire world tap into a whole new knowledge base they couldn’t afford,” says Kim Banham, Partner at Connetic Ventures. “It is very rare that you can find a great team, creating a disruptive technology, and creating so much positive impact across the world. As an investor that looks to support companies with an strong ESG mission, Chezuba had everything that we look for and we wanted to be part of it. We’re privileged to be able to support Sukhendra and his team.”
To date, Chezuba has already helped connect 120,000 volunteers to 7,000 projects across 80 countries. They bring volunteering to the digital age and have supported data that says the benefits of virtual volunteering are improved mental health & work satisfaction, enhanced teamwork & creativity, and a strengthened purpose-driven culture.
Sukhendra also had a number of positive things to say about Connetic and its process. “This is the first time we had a VC as our investor and while we heard all sorts of nasty things about VCs and how they make founders' life difficult, experience with Connetic has been surprisingly pleasant. The fact they rely on personality profiles and data to make an investment closely relates to how we function as a startup. What I admire the most is how they remained true to their process and did not let other opinions or market dynamics change their stance. Such a rare quality to see in early-stage VCs.”
To learn more about Chezuba or to use them in your organization, please visit www.chezuba.net
About Connetic Ventures
Connetic Ventures applies machine learning and AI to create a fast, fair, and inclusive VC funding process. By using data instead of their gut, they fund women, minorities, and other marginalized groups at a rate 8x higher than the VC average. Connetic leads and co-invests in pre-seed and seed rounds across software, fintech, and consumer startups.
About Chezuba
Chezuba is disrupting the world of volunteering by making volunteering skill-based, fun and diverse. They boast of Nonprofit partners spread in 92 countries and skilled professionals from 103 countries use Chezuba as a trusted volunteering platform. Having already led employee volunteering in corporate giants like Tata group and Asian Paints in India, they now embark on the journey of introducing diverse virtual volunteering opportunities for employees of US corporations.
Chris Hjelm
Connetic Ventures
+1 513-374-4129
email us here