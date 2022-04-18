VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Continues Law Enforcement Recruitment Efforts with Addition of New LEO Benefits
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and we continue to earn that title—most recently with the passage and signing of a new law to enhance officer recruitment and retention. Anyone with a heart for service and the courage to wear a badge should check out our comprehensive recruitment resources to find law enforcement career opportunities throughout our state. Check them out atBeAFloridaHero.com, and you could help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
Recently signed into law by Governor DeSantis, HB 3 provides law enforcement agencies with additional tools to bolster the recruitment and retention of qualified officers. The new law:
- Creates the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program that provides one-time bonus payments of up to $5,000 to newly-employed law enforcement officers;
- Forms the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program that covers tuition, fees and up to $1,000 of eligible education expenses for trainees in a law enforcement basic recruit training program; and
- Allows certified officers who relocate to Florida a reimbursement of up to $1,000 for equivalency training costs.
Seeing the struggles in the profession and the lack of support in other states for law enforcement, Attorney General Moody launched Be A Florida Hero last year to help various law enforcement agencies promote career opportunities open in Florida. The recruitment initiative includes an online tool that aggregates open law enforcement positions across the state all in one easy-to-search location. The site includes an interactive map that potential recruits can explore to see exactly where open positions are located. The program is designed to make it easier for job seekers, especially those from outside state lines, to research and apply to openings in Florida.
In recognition of the additional resources secured for new Florida law enforcement officers, Attorney General Moody will be reaching out via social media this week to highlight useful materials for those looking to Be A Florida Hero. Follow along by visiting Attorney General Moody’s Twitter page atTwitter.com/AGAshleyMoody.