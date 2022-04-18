Community Oncology Alliance Forms Standing Humanitarian Aid Committee
Standing Committee Formed in Response to A Growing Number of Global Crises is Now Organizing Aid for UkraineWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has created a standing Humanitarian Aid Committee to coordinate aid for those affected by war, natural disasters, and other global crises. The committee’s first undertaking will be supporting four medical charities for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Although COA’s mission is domestic in scope, the greater oncology community has a responsibility to act and engage on a global scale during times of crisis. Previous COA humanitarian work has included supporting patients and practices affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and coordinating with other organizations to keep patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the increasing frequency of crises and the severity of the war in Ukraine, the COA Board of Directors created the Humanitarian Aid Committee as a standing body to evaluate future situations and provide necessary aid.
“Cancer isn’t localized to one country or region of the world, and it certainly doesn’t become less important during times of crisis,” said Mark Thompson, MD, COA’s medical director of public policy.
“As people are displaced and seek shelter, it’s our responsibility to help them continue treatment. Cancer doesn’t stop during an emergency. COA’s mission to fight cancer doesn’t either,” he said.
The COA Humanitarian Committee’s first undertaking will be supporting four medical charities for those affected by the war in Ukraine, including Americares, Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, and International Medical Corps. Each organization was chosen because they complement the medical mission and values of COA, are considered standard-bearers in the aid community, and provide a direct conduit to helping those in need. A webpage has been created to make it easier for COA members and interested parties to donate directly to the charity of their choice.
Fred Schnell, MD, FACP, COA’s chief medical officer, emphasized that, “the global reach of these organizations allows us to make a real, lasting impact for the citizens of Ukraine who have been devastated by this brutal and unjust invasion of their homeland. We cannot stand idle and watch as thousands of people suffer. The COA Humanitarian Aid Committee is our way of making a difference.”
The COA Humanitarian Aid Committee will be a standing and permanent committee comprised of volunteers from across COA, including representatives from the COA Board, general membership, and staff. Current committee members include:
- Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute and American Oncology Network
- Nicolas Ferreyros, Community Oncology Alliance
- Lucio Gordan, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
- Rich Ingram, MD, Shenandoah Oncology
- Drew Lovejoy, Community Oncology Alliance
- Alti Rahman, MHA, MBA, CSSBB, Oncology Consultants
- Fred Schnell, MD, FACP, Cancer Center of Middle Georgia and Community Oncology Alliance, Chief Medical Officer
- Iuliana Shapira, MD, Regional Cancer Care Associates
- Mark Thompson, MD, Community Oncology Alliance, Medical Director of Public Policy
- Emily Touloukian, DO, Coastal Cancer Center
Those interested in supporting the medical needs of the people of Ukraine through COA Humanitarian Aid Committee’s current efforts can visit https://communityoncology.org/coa-cares-humanitarian-aid-committee/ for more information and to donate.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
