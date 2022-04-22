Holistic Call Center Training using Rewards and Recognition, with Michael Tamer

It's not only about training, it's about investing in relationships, building and learning together and allowing your agents to grow as individuals.

The concept is that the holistic approach is seeing the value in the frontline representatives and the value needed in the organization and merging them together so that everybody wins.” — Michael Tamer

WYOMING, CHEYENNE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Tamer is a veteran of the contact center industry, a training expert, CEO, author, and podcaster himself. You might know him as the Contact Center Coach, he is passionate about helping people become great leaders in the Contact Center Industry, driving performance and inspiring anything that touched the contact centers - from the frontline agent, supervisors and leaders.Michael joined us for a new episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center about the ins and outs of call center training, the importance of frontline leadership and how to build and sustain healthy and strong relationships through work recognition.The discussion started around the holistic approach to call center training and what Michael considers a successful and effective call center involves having the proper tools and resources, with the right amount of properly skilled individuals. He is a firm believer in the need for ongoing, consistent training, sharing with us two effective methods they use at Proponisi: the sandwich approach and the YMCA process.Michael started in the entry levels of the call center, gained more than 40 years of experience in the industry and is a visionary who was at the forefront of contact center quality monitoring software development. He worked his way up to becoming one of the most influential voices of the contact center space, teaching the benefits of quality to organizations all over the world, including the United States Senate.Michael is also the author of the books called the Four Minute Customer for Call centers and 52 Things to Know- Parenting of teenagers and is currently the CEO of Proponisi, a company that provides winning products and services for contact centers and call center organizations.Together with our host Christian Montes, they've touched upon topics like:- A Holistic Approach to Contact Centers- The Garden of Employee Organizations: Challenge the Roses- The Need for Ongoing, Consistent, Repetitive Training- The Sandwich Approach to Coaching- YMCA process in one-on-one coaching- The Importance of Frontline Leadership- Building Skills through Different Types of RecognitionNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.The First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center and the NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Increase in customer satisfaction, agent performance KPIs and turnover, all stand at the baseline of effective frontline leadership.