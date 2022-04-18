Changes to WASDE starting in May

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 - Starting with the May 12, 2022 release (issue No. 624), the following changes will be made to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report:

The sugar WASDE table (page 16) will have a separate line listing under “Imports” for High-tier tariff imports. The new line will appear directly below the line for imports from Mexico. Footnote 5 which once referenced imports from Mexico; and high-tier tariff sugar and syrups not otherwise specified will be eliminated.

The U.S. Dairy Supply and Use table (page 33): The table will remove CCC Donations as a separate category and include all donations as part of domestic use. As such, stocks, imports, exports, and use will reflect total rather than commercial use and the headings will be adjusted accordingly.

Sample tables will be available by Friday April 22 on the WASDE website.

The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) is prepared and released by the World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB). The report is released monthly, and provides annual forecasts for supply and use of U.S. and world wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds, and cotton. The report also covers U.S. supply and use of sugar, meat, poultry eggs and milk, as well as Mexico’s supply and use of sugar. The WAOB chairs the Interagency Commodity Estimates Committees (ICECs), which include analysts from key USDA agencies who compile and interpret information from USDA and other domestic and foreign sources to produce the report. For more information about the WASDE process and data, visit the WASDE FAQs page.

