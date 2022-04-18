Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week – Delaware: The First State

Delaware The First State

Another publication from the Bicentennial of the American Revolution, Dr. Carol Hoffecker’s comprehensive guide to Delaware’s history was one of the Heritage Commission’s first projects. This book is a valuable resource for those interested in the long history of the First State.

Delaware: The First State – by Dr. Carol Hoffecker

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 

