Author and Pastor Ron Craig Speaks of the Truth Behind Suffering
Understanding life’s adversities through the Christian lensPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Suffering is inherent in the world and is inevitable in human lives. Christians have long recognized the pain that life bears, and it is often perceived through human reasoning and/or viewed through the Biblical lens. Hence, human suffering is vulnerable to varying interpretations. Ron Craig writes What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! which brings to light the truth about the adversities that people live with.
Author Ron Craig is a pastor by vocation and serves in the Living Way Fellowship. As a soldier of God, he does not only preach the Bible but also devotes himself to rectifying the often misconstrued Holy Word. The author has published several works that debunk false doctrines and misrepresentations of the Scriptures. He advocates for the correct interpretation of the Bible and thus teaches only the Biblical truth founded by divine revelation after years of study.
What Christian Suffering Is Not! - And What It Is! is one of Craig’s crusades against the misinterpretation of the Bible. This book integrates both the human perspective and the Biblical truth—differentiating the two vantage points and bridging the gap. In citing the common preconceptions about human suffering and bringing to light the truth behind pain and its purpose, Craig unveils the sufferings that do not yield any benefit in the Christian life and highlights those of great value and impact.
To acknowledge pain is one thing, but to wholly understand suffering through the Scriptures is a step closer to the divine. Get your copy of the reflective What Christian Suffering Is Not and What It Is: No Need to Suffer Needlessly!
