Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,203 in the last 365 days.

Armada Power Wins Innovation Competition

Armada Power Logo

Armada Power is a transformative technology company that manufactures and incorporates smart technologies into a secure platform.

Armada Power's Eric Rehberg delivers the winning presentation to the judges.

Armada Power Chief Engineer, Eric Rehberg, delivers the winning presentation to the audience at judges from the main stage at the Energy Thought Summit 2022.

Armada Power's Eric Rehberg accepts the first-place prize.

Chief Engineer Eric Rehberg poses with the first-place prize after Armada Power wins Start@ETS innovation competition..

Armada Power rises above strong field of innovators to win Start@ETS at Energy Thought Summit (ETS22 Power Up)

We believe Armada Power is a true game changer with our ability to transform an ordinary household appliance into storage that actually helps the grid with no negative impact to consumers.”
— Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armada Power, an energy technology company invented and headquartered in Ohio that empowers cooperatives and utilities to use their customer’s electric water heaters as energy storage and grid resilience resources without compromising the availability of hot water, earned first place in the innovation-driven Start@ETS competition at the Energy Thought Summit (ETS22 Power Up) event held April 11-14, 2022 in Austin, TX.

Armada Power’s Chief Engineer, Eric Rehberg, delivered the winning Start@ETS pitch titled “Residential Thermal Storage as a Grid Resource.” Start@ETS was designed to offer a platform for inventors and innovators to pitch their most brilliant ideas to utilities, cities, and investors. More than 30 applications were initially submitted with the Top 12 startups advancing to the preliminary rounds in March. Of those 12 presentations, six were then chosen as finalists with each giving their final pitch on the main stage at the Energy Thought Summit in Austin.

Deployed across ten states and Canada, Armada Power distinguished itself through a case study revealing how its patented, millisecond response system created a single-event, cold-load pickup savings of $40,000 for an Ohio multifamily property, post grid outage.

Throughout the Start@ETS process, the judging panel selected top companies from five S.C.O.R.E. categories: Sustainability, Customer Experience, Optimization, Resilience, and Electrification. Evaluation criteria included overall team, business model, level of innovation, and if the solution would solve key problems faced in each S.C.O.R.E. element.

“All of the finalists gave powerful presentations, but we believe Armada Power is a true game changer with our ability to transform an ordinary household appliance into storage that actually helps the grid with no negative impact to consumers. Winning is validation to the industry that this group of judges confirms our position,” said Armada Power President, Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper.

“I am honored to represent such a great team, technology, and company,” Rehberg said. “A lot of people have worked really hard to get us to where we are and it’s great to see it paying off.”

The Energy Thought Summit (ETS) is an annual 4-day, immersive conference hosted by Zpryme that brings the world’s thought leaders together to debate the state and future of energy. The 2022 event marked the conference’s ninth year and delivered “rousing talks, engaging panels, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking dialogue to make for a unique and unforgettable experience.”

About Armada Power: Armada Power is a technology and software company that incorporates behind-the-meter, thermal storage technology into a secure platform that allows for millisecond grid response for demand, circuit, voltage, and load controls. Armada Power avoids high-carbon generation sources in real time by soaking up excess renewable energy on the grid, effectively transforming the second largest residential energy load device into a zero-carbon storage asset. Follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter (@PowerArmada), or for more information visit our website at armadapower.com. For more information on Armada Power contact Paul Lekan.

# # #

Media Contact: David Myers | dmyers@armadapower.com | 614-918-7493

David Myers
Armada Power
+1 614-918-7493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Armada Power Wins Innovation Competition

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.