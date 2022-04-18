Armada Power Wins Innovation Competition
Armada Power is a transformative technology company that manufactures and incorporates smart technologies into a secure platform.
Armada Power Chief Engineer, Eric Rehberg, delivers the winning presentation to the audience at judges from the main stage at the Energy Thought Summit 2022.
Armada Power rises above strong field of innovators to win Start@ETS at Energy Thought Summit (ETS22 Power Up)
Armada Power’s Chief Engineer, Eric Rehberg, delivered the winning Start@ETS pitch titled “Residential Thermal Storage as a Grid Resource.” Start@ETS was designed to offer a platform for inventors and innovators to pitch their most brilliant ideas to utilities, cities, and investors. More than 30 applications were initially submitted with the Top 12 startups advancing to the preliminary rounds in March. Of those 12 presentations, six were then chosen as finalists with each giving their final pitch on the main stage at the Energy Thought Summit in Austin.
Deployed across ten states and Canada, Armada Power distinguished itself through a case study revealing how its patented, millisecond response system created a single-event, cold-load pickup savings of $40,000 for an Ohio multifamily property, post grid outage.
Throughout the Start@ETS process, the judging panel selected top companies from five S.C.O.R.E. categories: Sustainability, Customer Experience, Optimization, Resilience, and Electrification. Evaluation criteria included overall team, business model, level of innovation, and if the solution would solve key problems faced in each S.C.O.R.E. element.
“All of the finalists gave powerful presentations, but we believe Armada Power is a true game changer with our ability to transform an ordinary household appliance into storage that actually helps the grid with no negative impact to consumers. Winning is validation to the industry that this group of judges confirms our position,” said Armada Power President, Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper.
“I am honored to represent such a great team, technology, and company,” Rehberg said. “A lot of people have worked really hard to get us to where we are and it’s great to see it paying off.”
The Energy Thought Summit (ETS) is an annual 4-day, immersive conference hosted by Zpryme that brings the world’s thought leaders together to debate the state and future of energy. The 2022 event marked the conference’s ninth year and delivered “rousing talks, engaging panels, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking dialogue to make for a unique and unforgettable experience.”
About Armada Power: Armada Power is a technology and software company that incorporates behind-the-meter, thermal storage technology into a secure platform that allows for millisecond grid response for demand, circuit, voltage, and load controls. Armada Power avoids high-carbon generation sources in real time by soaking up excess renewable energy on the grid, effectively transforming the second largest residential energy load device into a zero-carbon storage asset. Follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter (@PowerArmada), or for more information visit our website at armadapower.com. For more information on Armada Power contact Paul Lekan.
