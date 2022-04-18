The Executive Savant Launches New Consulting Website
Attorney with an MBA, Robert Lindsay, provides legal and financial consulting for SMBsMIAMI , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Lindsay, a licensed attorney with an MBA, has launched a consulting website to help small- and medium-sized businesses navigate the legal and financial pitfalls of starting, operating and owning a business. The Executive Savant offers affordable services for businesses that may not have the capital for professional consulting.
With over 12 years of experience working as a business consultant helping businesses of all sizes and industries, Lindsay is excited to be able to focus his time and talents on helping small businesses succeed.
"The internet has a wealth of information, but it can be difficult to find what you need or to understand technical jargon," Lindsay said. "I want to help businesses find the information they need and understand the options available to them."
Small businesses can face several legal and financial pitfalls when starting, operating and owning a business. These can include things like making sure the business is legally registered, setting up the correct legal structure, understanding and complying with tax regulations, and managing finances effectively.
"There are a lot of legal and financial considerations that go into starting and operating a small business, and it can be overwhelming," Lindsay added. "I want to help businesses navigate those waters to focus on what they do best – running their business."
One of the unique features of Lindsay's consulting service is a live stream question and answer session. This allows viewers to interact directly with Lindsay, getting detailed answers to their specific questions.
"I want viewers to walk away feeling confident in their decisions, knowing that they've received expert advice," Lindsay said. "With the live stream, they'll be able to get that advice in real time, ensuring they have all the information they need to make the best choices for their businesses."
The Executive Savant website also offers a variety of resources to help businesses with various aspects of legal and financial planning, as well as legal and financial consulting services.
