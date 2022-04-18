New Book Offers Advice For Successfully Educating Your Child at Home Without Stress
“The Independent Homeschool” helps parents successfully homeschool their childrenSAN ANTONIO , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Independent Homeschool: How to Cheerfully and Peacefully Educate an Independent Learner without Getting Stressed Out, Burned Out, or Constantly Irritated,” written by Dr. Fred Ray Lybrand Jr., teaches parents how to keep a calm head while educating their children at home. The book includes advice on finding curricula and tips on dealing with difficult subjects like math without getting overwhelmed.
In recent years, there has been a growing movement of parents choosing to homeschool their children. While there are many different reasons for this decision, one common goal is to prepare kids for college and life. It can be a daunting task, but Dr. Lybrand offers a radically different way to think about education. He believes the key to success is to focus on developing independent learners – kids who know how to learn.
Homeschooling can be a frustrating experience for both parents and children. Parents may struggle to teach difficult subjects, while children may become bored with the lack of social interaction. In addition, there is the constant pressure to perform at a high level and ensure that kids are adequately prepared for the next level.
With five homeschoolers of their own, Dr. Lybrand and his wife, Jody, have set up an effective process to help kids reach their full potential. In the later years of homeschooling, parents only need to invest about 30 minutes a day; the kids become their own teachers! This approach has proven to be successful, with all five of their homeschooled kids graduating college.
Dr. Lybrand's unique combination of educational and professional experiences have given him a wide perspective to approach the various challenges his clients face. He is the author of nine books, including "The Absolute Quickest Way to Help Your Child Change." In addition to his work as an author, Dr. Lybrand is the co-founder of TrimTab Solutions / GR8 Solutions Group, an energy industry consulting firm. He is also the creator of The Writing Course, a curriculum designed to help young writers develop their skills.
Dr. Lybrand has a long history of serving in various leadership positions in the education and non-profit sectors. He has served on the boards of a Classical model private school and an International Christian Leadership Alliance. In addition, he has served as an organizational consultant with Robert Fritz, Inc. (mentor to Peter Senge, MIT-Sloan School of Management) and has been honored with the "Best of the Best Honoree Award" from the American Society of Safety Engineers for his article on the Transcendent Leader published in the Management Practice Specialty.
Dr. Lybrand's experience and expertise make him uniquely qualified to serve as an adviser to non-profit organizations. His passion for helping others reach their full potential makes him an excellent choice for anyone looking for advice on how to homeschool their children successfully.
“The Independent Homeschool” is currently available on Amazon. For more information, visit independenthomeschool.com.
###
Dr. Fred Ray Lybrand Jr.
independenthomeschool.com
email us here