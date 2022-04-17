Uzbekistan – Estonia: New stage of inter-parliamentary cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, April 17 - An Inter-Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with the Riigikogu (Parliament) of Estonia has been created by a joint decision of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis.

The Inter-Parliamentary Group consisting of 16 people is headed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee for Development and Ecology of the Aral Sea Region Boriy Alikhanov.

It should be noted that in April 2021, a Friendship Group with the Parliament of Uzbekistan was founded in the Riigikogu of Estonia.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Latvia, the introduction of this institution of cooperation will enhance inter-parliamentary ties, raise the level of political dialogue, promote even greater development of trade, economic, investment, technological, scientific and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Source: UzA