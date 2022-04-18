Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices & Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.97 billion in 2021 to $8.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The global weight and body temperature monitoring market size is then expected to grow to $13.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market growth.

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and related services. Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the most widely used patient monitoring devices.

Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. Many companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables. The wearables have high-end sensors attached to them, which measures and monitors body temperature and weight. Various new products are launched in the wearable category.

Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers, Temperature Monitoring Sensors and Smart Temperature Patches

By Geography: The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market overviews, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market analysis and weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market forecast market size and growth, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market share, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market players, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, 3M, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc, and Infinium Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

