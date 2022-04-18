World's first Pay-Per-Use Model in Identity & Access Management: Likely to change purchase pattern for mid-market
“Why can’t we pay just for what we use?”
We deeply believe the customer is always right. We have responded to customer demand to not pay “per user,” but instead, pay “per use” with the industry’s first pay-per-use pricing model.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Products today announced that its industry-changing Pay-Per-Use model is now available for its critically acclaimed Converged IAM product, Compact Identity. The new model will enable small and mid-sized businesses to achieve their IAM goals at a considerably better price than typical subscription models. The idea is that wasteful expenditure is avoided as users in an organization do not utilize IAM software uniformly.
— Binod Singh, Chairman and Founder, Ilantus
Ilantus Products has been a gamechanger in the IAM domain for a few years now. Its flagship Converged IAM product, Compact Identity, made its debut to critical acclaim in late 2020.
The advantages for IAM customers with a pay-per-use model are enormous. Users do not utilize IAM software uniformly. The security department typically sees more than 90% usage, while sales may have less than 20%. Moreover, usage of IAM features like Multifactor Authentication (MFA), Password Reset, Access Request, and Access Certification can be radically different based on the type of company and applications they use. Customers have no idea how IAM services are being consumed by different departments and users, making it impossible to monitor usage and expenditure. Customers have been asking, “Why can’t we pay just for what we use?”
Winning a host of coveted awards, such as ”Most Innovative in Converged IAM” at the 9th Annual Global Infosec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) at the RSA Conference 2021, the National Feather Award in two categories - “Award for Innovation in Cybersecurity” and “Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year,” and the ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ award at the second MarTech Leadership Awards 2022, the product has been making big waves in the market. It has also earned critical attention from industry analysts, placing itself firmly in the Gartner Access Management Magic Quadrant 2021, Gartner’s IGA Market Guide 2021, KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass 2021, and Frost & Sullivan’s FROST RADAR 2021.
Today, Ilantus Products has answered long-pending questions from customers by introducing the industry’s first pay-per-use pricing model. Customers can pay a modest base cost for hosting the IAM software in the cloud with 99.9% uptime, getting access to all information they need to implement and use the software, with live help desk support during implementation. Each unique password reset, access request, access recertification, login, multifactor authentication, and other actual usages will carry a small charge. A superbly crafted analytics portal will provide online information and analysis of what is being consumed and actual consumption trends.
Pay-per-use is a typically under-represented payment model across industries. It requires precise metering technology to be encoded into the base software, for lower returns to the vendor than a typical per-user subscription.
But Ilantus Products bucks the trend, stating that wider accessibility with this model is better for the bottom line than limiting the availability of IAM to only well-funded companies.
Ilantus Chairman and Founder Binod Singh said that “We deeply believe the customer is always right. We have responded to customer demand to not pay “per user,” but instead, pay “per use” with the industry’s first pay-per-use pricing model. A company should strive to fulfill the needs of customers, rather than its own.”
More information about Ilantus Products’ pay-per-use pricing model for its IAM offering can be found on its website, www.ilantusproducts.com.
About Ilantus Products
Ilantus Products is a newly formed company of Ilantus Technologies. Ilantus Products sells its award-winning Converged IAM product called 'Compact Identity'. This unique “Converged IAM” product contains Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management, all from a single dashboard.
