Global Stamped Metal Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the stamped metal market size is expected to grow from $391.27 billion in 2021 to $430.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global stamped metals market size is then expected to grow to $608.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. An increase in demand for metal components in the aviation industry is projected to drive the stamped metal industry growth.

The stamped metal market consists of sales of stamped metal and related services for converting flat metal sheets into specific shapes that can be used in metal forming techniques such as blanking, punching, bending, and piercing. Stamped metal is a simple and cost-effective solution for high-volume manufacturing needs.

Global Stamped Metal Market Trends

Automation in the stamped metal industry is a key trend driving the growth of the stamped metal market. Automation in the stamped metal industry increases production at cheaper rates by using advanced technology such as laser cutting, allowing extremely high accuracy and improved output speed. The use of robotics or automated systems for repeat activities decreases the necessary manpower in the stamped metal industry as the robots can perform a number of processes, such as bending and cutting.

Global Stamped Metal Market Segments

The global stamped metal market is segmented:

By Process: Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Deep Drawing, Flanging, Others

By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Others

By Application: Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Aviation, Electricals and Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical Devices, Defense, Others

By Geography: The global stamped metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stamped metal global market overviews, stamped metal global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global stamped metal market, stamped metal market share, stamped metal global market segments and geographies, stamped metal market players, stamped metal global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The stamped metal global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alcoa, Inc, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Acro Stamped Metal, Kenmode Precision Stamped Metal, Clow Stamping Company, Aro Stamped Metal Company, Inc, D&H Industries, Lindy Manufacturing Co, American Axle & Manufacturing, and Nelson-Miller.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

