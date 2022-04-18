India Cigarette Lighter Market Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-26
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Cigarette lighter refer to hand-held devices that are used for producing flames to light a cigar, pipe or cigarette. They consist of a metal or plastic body that is filled with pressurized liquid gas or combustible fluid that facilitates ignition. These devices are compact and relatively convenient to use when compared with matchboxes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
India Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by a considerable increase in the smoking rates across the country. This can be accredited to the hectic lifestyles led by the masses and their rising stress levels. Along with this, numerous key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative product variants in the market. For instance, battery-powered and flameless pocket lighters that are characterized by enhanced user safety are gaining widespread prominence across the country. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the advent of flint and automobile lighter variants, and the escalating preference toward premium product variants.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-cigarette-lighter-market/requestsample
India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the based on Region, product type, material type, distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Flint cigarette lighter
Electronic cigarette lighter
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
Metal
Plastic
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Tobacco shops
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/36EiP4z
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
United States Cigarette Lighter Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Europe Cigarette Lighter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3kk8tyW
Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3z2FnIq
United States Diaper Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TfiFgV
United States Adult Diaper Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iAKABQ
India Adult Diaper Market Share: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Baby Nail Trimmer Market Report: https://bit.ly/37vtTS3
Europe School Stationery Supplies Market Report: https://bit.ly/37syd4B
India School Stationery Supplies Market Report: https://bit.ly/3jHXlKa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here