Xotigo - SaarGummi Cooperation Drives Digital Sales Transformation
SaarGummi implements the Xotigo automotive supplier Sales Management suite to align its sales division with current market requirements.
Xotigo’s standard solution fully meets our requirements, resulting in a quick and smooth implementation.”DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaarGummi, a global Tier 1 supplier of high-quality technology and innovative sealing systems for vehicles, implements Xotigo’s holistic Sales Management suite to digitally transform its customer engagement platform and redesign its processes.
Xotigo’s unified solution aggregates SaarGummi’s sales activities, providing real-time insights into their customers that enables them to significantly improve their operative sales management and planning performance. Working collaboratively to transform sales; SaarGummi and Xotigo successfully concluded the first phase of the process as scheduled.
Following a thorough market assessment, SaarGummi selected Xotigo as their partner of choice; utilizing their solution to update business systems that facilitate and optimize their growth trajectory. The Xotigo platform handles the complete automotive supply industry sales lifecycle - from opportunity management to sales planning simulation – thereby facilitating a new level of efficiency and effectiveness.
The second phase of project implementation will focus on the development of a Sales Contract Management Module, with an expected launch in May 2022.
Michael Werle, Director Global Sales of SaarGummi: "Having experienced substantial growth in our global sales and expansion of our customer base, we needed internal management systems that could provide insightful opportunity management and real-time monitoring. Xotigo’s standard solution fully meets our requirements, resulting in a quick and smooth implementation. With phase one completed, we have already begun to optimally monetize our growth.”
John MacGoey, Partner at Xotigo: "We are proud to cooperate with leading automotive suppliers such as SaarGummi. Designed to meet the specific challenges and demands of the automotive industry, I have full confidence that the Xotigo Sales Management suite is the best solution in the market today to facilitate digital transformation and unlock further efficiencies and value-driven performance management."
SaarGummi Group is a leading manufacturer of rubber components for the automotive and construction industry. With a strong presence in the automotive industry, SaarGummi is a Tier 1 supplier of high-quality technology and innovative sealing systems for vehicles. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company has a presence in 12 countries worldwide (and 4 continents: Europe, North and South America, and Asia) and counts a workforce approximating 6,300 employees. SaarGummi Group is owned by Chongqing Light Industry and Textile (Co.) Ltd. (CQLT), a state-owned and top-500 company in China.
Press Contact: Anja Lewer, anja.lewer@saargummi.com
Xotigo is a valued and fast growing digital solution and service provider purely dedicated to the Automotive Supply Industry. It is run by automotive industry professionals driving process excellence and digital transformation with the winners of tomorrow. The Xotigo Sales Management Suite, built on Salesforce, has been engineered specifically for the automotive supply industry as a single, digital solution to boost productivity and improve sales performance. Leading automotive suppliers around the world accelerate faster with Xotigo.
Contact: John MacGoey, john.macgoey@xotigo.com
