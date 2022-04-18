3D Printing In Binaural Cochlear Surgeries Steers The Hearing Implants Market Growth At Rate 18%

Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the hearing implants market are making implants using 3D printing in binaural cochlear surgeries. The technology focuses on developing customized 3D printed implants using biocompatible materials to treat anatomical defects with the help of stem cells. Sonova manufactures binaural cochlear implants, which use two different modes of stimulation, electrical and acoustic to enhance hearing and better discrimination of speech. Furthermore, scientists developed a 3D-microscaffold cochlear implant using a 3D printed steroid reservoir was designed to reduce the damage of residual hearing against electrode insertion trauma.

The global hearing implants devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.90 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The global hearing aid market share is expected to grow to $5.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The aging population is increasing worldwide and loss of hearing is one of the most common age-related disorders in the aged above 60 years. As reported by United Nations, in 2020, there are 727 million people aged 65 years in the world and with the increasing geriatric population, driving the hearing implants market growth. According to the global hearing aid market analysis, the increasing aging population is expected to drive the hearing implants devices and equipment market in the future.

Major players covered in the global hearing implants market are Sonova (Switzerland), Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG, William Demant Holding Group (Denmark), Microson S.A. (Spain), RION, SeboTek Hearing Systems, Arphi Electronics, Widex A/S, and Audina Hearing Instruments.

TBRC’s global hearing implants market report is segmented by type into cochlear implants, middle ear implants, bone conduction implants, auditory brainstem implant, by end-user into hospitals, ENT clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, by age into adult, pediatric.

Hearing Implants Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cochlear Implants, Middle Ear Implants, Bone Conduction Implants, Auditory Brainstem Implant), By End-User (Hospitals, ENT clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Age (Adult , Pediatric) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hearing implants market overview, forecast hearing implants market size and growth for the whole market, hearing implants market segments, geographies, hearing implants market trends, hearing implants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

