OPENEDGES Prepares for Initial Public Offering
EINPresswire.com/ -- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the world’s leading memory system and AI platform IP provider, today announced that the company is in preparations for its stock market debut on the Korean KOSDAQ exchange. The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2022.
Since its establishment in 2017, OPENEDGES has swiftly grown its comprehensive IP portfolio, which includes a DDR memory controller, DDR PHY, NPU, and on-chip interconnect solutions. In addition to successfully bringing LPDDR5/4/3, DDR4/3, and GDDR6 technology to the market, the company has also earned a reputation for high-performance, compact advanced IPs. Consequently, the company has licensed over 40 products from over 30 international semiconductor companies over the last four years. With the recent release of its 4-/8-bit mixed-precision Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP, OPENEDGES has solidified its position as a global leader in the total memory subsystem and AI platform solutions.
OPENEDGES’ rapid business growth can be credited to its dedicated employees. Most of the founding team members—including Sean Lee, the CEO of OPENEDGES—are industry professionals who previously worked at Samsung System LSI in System-on-Chip (SoC) development. Their sophisticated technical knowledge and wealth of experience have ensured that OPENEDGES’ IPs provide high levels of reliability and stability, and have established a deep trust with customers. Additional experts, each with at least 20 years of experience, have joined the team to expedite the development of OPENEDGES’ proprietary IP solutions. With the 2019 acquisition of The Six Semiconductor (TSS), a Canadian company focused on developing high-speed memory PHY IP solutions with the lowest power and area, OPENEDGES expanded its operations internationally. The company has also established its San Jose-based headquarters, OPENEDGES Technology Corporation, and anticipates double to triple-digit growth each year going forward, based on the continued demand for its IP solutions.
The company has raised approximately USD 40 million in funding from domestic strategic investors (SI) and financial investors (FI) to date; and in January of this year received an AA grade in the preliminary technical assessment conducted by NICED&B, a Global Commercial Credit Bureau in South Korea.
SuMin Nam
