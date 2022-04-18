Nurse Call System Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing need to improve communication among doctors and nurses and urgent need to reduce patient disturbances are some key factors

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nurse call system market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing government spending to improve healthcare infrastructure with advanced technologies is anticipated to drive market revenue growth. In addition, urgent need to reduce patient disturbances and increasing need to improve communication among doctors and nurses are expected to support market growth.

Nurse call system is an advanced communication system that transmits signals to physicians and nurses based on patients’ conditions and further determines whether or not a doctor is required. Nurse call systems efficiently assist in reducing a number of potential patient disruptions. As the process is inherently discrete, it leads to minimal disruptions in an organization. This further allows nurses to keep a record of their patients and establish communication on a daily basis.

However, various unfavorable factors may hamper market growth. High installation cost of the nurse call system and lack of skilled professionals are some key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4717

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Nurse Call System Market:

Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Azure Healthcare Ltd., Siemens AG, West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc., Schrack Seconet AG, Cornell Communications, Tunstall Group Ltd., and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nurse-call-system-market

Nurse Call System Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Integrated Communication Systems

Button-based Systems

Intercom Systems

Mobile Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wanderer Control

Alarms & Communications

Fall Detection & Prevention

Workflow Optimization

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinics & Physician Offices

Long-term Care Facilities

Hospitals

Global Nurse Call System Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4717

Global Nurse Call System Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4717

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Nurse Call System market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Nurse Call System market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Nurse Call System market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Dental Lasers Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/dental-lasers-market-size-to-reach-usd-345-1-million-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-to-reach-usd-19-64-billion-by-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/robotic-rehabilitation-and-assistive-technologies-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-08-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/wearable-healthcare-medical-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-38-59-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Aminoglycosides Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/aminoglycosides-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-16-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.