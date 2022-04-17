Sen. Gordon's Easter Message

Today, we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, who triumphed over death three days after his crucifixion.

His rise from the burial cave is a stark reminder that we are entering a season of new life.

As such, I call onto the faithful to renew our faith and to live better lives so that we may be the driving force in transforming society for the better.

Easter has always told us that there is always a sliver of hope in this country even as we remain enveloped in a darkness and chaos caused by the pandemic.

The resurrection of Christ also shows us that evil does not have the final say over goodness and that the latter shall always prevail in the end.