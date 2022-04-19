GIA FashionVerse To Offer Presale Of 500 NFT On 8th Of May
GIA FashionVerse has announced a presale of 500 NFTs on May 8th. The launch will take place in two phases.BULGARIA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIA FashionVerse has decided to join the NFT space on Opensea. It comprises of a 6600 piece randomly generated NFT collection living on Ethereum blockchain. Those who would choose to join the GIA FashionVerse will be entitled to several benefits including but not limited to community benefits, getting modelling jobs, AR shopping experience, experiencing VR fashion shows and more. The pre-sale is currently available at a fixed floor price of 0.02 ETH, and people can enjoy a golden opportunity as early bird NFT holders since the main sale will start from 0.5 ETH.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “We are excited to be a part of the metaverse chain and become the next big thing in the world of fashion. With our presale, we are hopeful to generate the right buzz and this in turn will allow us to announce our big entry in style.”
Early birds will be able to enjoy the best of whitelisted spots, along with airdrops and community rewards as well. The NFTs can also be used to create 3D avatars as well. One will also be able to participate in several fashion community events and thereby get the right exposure and even gain the right experience to truly build their portfolio and profile at the same time.
Once the presale happens, it will be followed by a huge mega sale of the rest of the 6100 NFTs. Next in line will be a mega giveaway followed by a special ETH airdrop. GIA FashionVerse club will host real-life fashion events and parties all around the globe, which will be accessible to all the NFT holders.. For the GIA FashionVerse, 50% of the funds have been allocated for the development and marketing fields. The wearable collection will then be launched.
Those who would like to know more about this fashion metaverse and the different features and benefits that it has to offer should make it a point to visit https://discord.gg/k5ztHr6b or check out their Twitter page at https://twitter.com/ClubGia
About Gia FashionVerse
Gia FashionVerse was created to truly announce their entry in the field of blockchain. They have been offering several fashion related community benefits and will have the mint day on 8th May where they are offering tokens on presale.
Veneta Tosheva
GIA FashionVerse
+359 88 887 6112
info@giafashionverse.club