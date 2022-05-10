"Khayyami Theology": Book 5 of the 12-Book Series "Omar Khayyam's Secret" Published

Omar Khayyam Statue, Laleh Park, Tehran, Iran

New Book offers the Arabic texts and updated Persian & new English translations & analyses of all of Khayyam's philosophical writings before his last treatise.

The key for entering Khayyam’s secret tent is realizing that what he mainly meant by ‘Wine’ in his Robaiyat was his Robaiyat itself, a key openly hidden therein thanks to his theological epistemology.” — Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Sociologist and Author