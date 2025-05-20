'Khayyami Legacy' Forthcoming Soon: Book 12 of His Series Includes His Collected Works Culminating in His Autobiography

To be Published on June 10, 2025 — Book 12: Khayyami Legacy: The Collected Works of Omar Khayyam (AD 1021-1123) Culminating in His Secretive 1000 Robaiyat Autobiography Also to be Published on June 10, 2025 - Khayyam’s Tent: A Secretive Autobiography: 1000 Bittersweet Robaiyat Sips from His Tavern of Happiness — by OMAR KHAYYAM (Logically Re-Sewn and Translated in Verse by Mohammad H. Tamdgidi) Omar Khayyam Statue, Laleh Park, Tehran, Iran

The last of the 12-Book Khayyam series includes all his works, gists of the series' findings, and forewords by Winston E. Langley and Jafar Aghayani Chavoshi.

For this reader encountering this series was like the astronauts who experienced seeing the Earth for the first time from outer space. It was nothing I could have imagined, from prior experience.” — Winston E. Langley, Professor Emeritus and Former Provost of UMass Boston

GREATER BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKCIR'S 12-book series “ Omar Khayyam's Secret: Hermeneutics of the Robaiyat in Quantum Sociological Imagination” by Mohammad H. Tamdgidi was launched in 2021 in celebration of Khayyam’s true birth date (AD 1021) millennium and commemoration of the ninth centennial of the true date (AD 1123) of his passing, findings reported in Book 2 of the series.The last book of the series forthcoming soon on June 10, 2025, his true birthday anniversary, titled “Khayyami Legacy: The Collected Works of Omar Khayyam (AD 1021-1123) Culminating in His Secretive 1000 Robaiyat Autobiography,” condenses the series and its findings in a 1200-page volume. This is the first time since Khayyam’s passing that all his works have been compiled in one series and studied integratively. Book 12 includes two forewords, one by Winston E. Langley, Professor Emeritus and former Provost of UMass Boston, and another by Jafar Aghayani Chavoshi, Professor of Philosophy of Science at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, specializing in Epistemology and History of Mathematics and Science, and Khayyam Studies.The original texts are included with their new English (and where needed, updated or new Persian) translations. The preface recaps how a method in quantum sociological imagination helped solve the riddles of Khayyam’s life and works in the series. The introduction delineates this series’ findings toward a scientifically reliable biography of Khayyam, including a critical commentary on how Edward FitzGerald’s Rubaiyat colonially distorted Khayyam’s Robaiyat and Islamic legacy. Three other chapters are also shared: one on how Khayyam’s true dates of birth and passing were discovered and reconfirmed in this series, including further notes on Swami Govinda Tirtha’s errors in studying Khayyam’s birth horoscope for the purpose; another on integratively viewing astronomy and its relation to astrology amid all of Khayyam’s works; and a third on the role he played in the design of Isfahan’s North Dome.Khayyam’s studied writings are: his treatise on the science of the universals of existence; his annotated Persian translation of Avicenna’s “Splendid Sermon” on God’s unity and creation; his treatise on the created world and worship duty; his three-part treatises on existence (1-on the necessity of contradiction, determinism, and survival; 2-on attributes; and 3-on the light of intellect on ‘existent’ as the subject matter of universal science); his treatise on soul’s survival, necessity of accidents, and nature of time; his treatise in music on tetrachords; his two treatises on balance; his treatise on circle quadrant for achieving a certain proportionality; his treatise in algebra and equations; his treatise on Euclid’s postulation problems; his literary treatise “Nowrooznameh”; and his secretive autobiography, the Robaiyat, comprised of 1000 quatrains logically organized based on his own three-phased method of inquiry.This series has found the answer to its question about the origins, nature, and purpose of the Robaiyat in Khayyam’s life and works. Lifelong, he was secretively writing his Robaiyat as his “book of life,” his autobiography, for posthumous release. His pen name “Khayyam” (“tentmaker”) had been inspired by his dazzling birth chart. By re-sewing in this series his autobiographical tent of wisdom as a Tavern serving the spiritual Wine of his poetry, we have advanced from knowing little about his life to reading his most intimate autobiography. But the Robaiyat is not just a private autobiography; it is also a sociologically imaginative and poetic public telling of humanity’s search for a universal healing.Iran’s appreciation of Khayyam’s legacy can be best judged not by the physics of his burial sites, traditionally humble or artistically modern, but by the role Iranians themselves have played since his time in safeguarding his works especially in the poetic bricks and mortars of the human architecture of his own secretly designed and designated everlasting tomb.Professor Jafar Aghayani Chavoshi, a pioneer in scientific Khayyam studies in Iran, writes in his Foreword to the volume, “… From the outset, after reviewing the first book of his series, I told Dr. Tamdgidi that I regard it as a masterpiece in Omar Khayyam studies. … Following receipt of further books of his series on Khayyam, I further expressed to him my view that all these works are worthy of praise and only deep love for Iran and Khayyam can explain the advent of such works on Khayyam. … no one can deny the tireless work of Dr. Tamdgidi in reintroducing Omar Khayyam to a global audience.”Professor Winston E. Langley also writes in his Foreword to the volume, “Tamdgidi, having taken his readers through the first eleven books of his Omar Khayyam’s Secret series , in book twelve—consistent with good teaching—offers an overview of what had already been covered by the series, as he does in each of its successive books. He does more. He discusses the scientific requirements for the study of Khayyam’s biography; and then, he proceeds to depict the new findings of the series that make possible ‘a textually and historically more reliable biography for Khayyam.’ Both, with distinction, he has achieved. … The series is a most admirable example of teaching at its best. Tamdgidi is but an expert guide in a journey of joint learning and teaching; nowhere, except in the concluding book, including his notes on the biography of Omar Khayyam, is it conclusory. He patiently anticipates and works with the reader to grapple with issues, so there are common discoveries. At times, he and his readers are detectives, with moments of sudden insights, realizations, and inspiration. Indeed, for this reader, who was exposed at an early age to Khayyam, through the work of Edward FitzGerald, encountering this series was like the astronauts who experienced seeing the Earth for the first time from outer space. It was nothing I could have imagined, from prior experience.”“I asked, ‘What are Khayyam’s sayings?’He said, ‘Prunings of his life tales, some.’”—Omar Khayyam–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Mohammad H. Tamdgidi, Ph.D., is the founding director of OKCIR: Omar Khayyam Center for Integrative Research in Utopia, Mysticism, and Science (Utopystics) ( www.okcir.com , est. 2002). He is a former associate professor of sociology specializing in social theory at UMass Boston.

