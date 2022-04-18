St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information to Police / VCOR x 2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/17/2022 at 1849 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: False Information to Police / VCOR x 2
ACCUSED: Jeremy M. Bathalon
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call of a suspicious male at the KFC on Memorial Drive, in St. Johnsbury, VT.
While patrolling on Route 5, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a male with the same identifying characteristics. While interacting with the operator, he advised he did not have a picture ID with him and gave Troopers a false name and date of birth. Further investigation revealed Bathalon provided the name and date of birth of a sibling, and had two active warrants.
Bathalon was arrested for the aforementioned charges and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 16th, 2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.