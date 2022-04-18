Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Information to Police / VCOR x 2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/17/2022 at 1849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: False Information to Police / VCOR x 2

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy M. Bathalon                                        

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call of a suspicious male at the KFC on Memorial Drive, in St. Johnsbury, VT.  

While patrolling on Route 5, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a male with the same identifying characteristics. While interacting with the operator, he advised he did not have a picture ID with him and gave Troopers a false name and date of birth. Further investigation revealed Bathalon provided the name and date of birth of a sibling, and had two active warrants.  

 

Bathalon was arrested for the aforementioned charges and released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 16th, 2022 at 0800 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1200

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

