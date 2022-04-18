Miami Heat Celebrate NBA Playoffs Victory Against Atlanta Hawks with Massive Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting

700-Foot-High Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Miami Heat Logo Celebrating NBA Playoff Game Victory against Atlanta Hawks, at Miam's FTX Arena. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) 700-Foot-High Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Atlanta Hawks L.E.D. Logo Following Defeat in Game One of NBA Playoffs Against Miami Heat at Miami's FTX Arena. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) 700-Foot-High Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites World's Tallest Digital Silhouette Image of Basketball Player Following NBA Playoff Game Between The Miami Heat and The Atlanta Hawks at Miami's FTX Arena. (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Televi

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter NBA Playoffs Tower Lightings are Beaming Beacons Reflecting the Shimmering Spirit of Miami” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Royal Palm Companies

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of its first NBA 2022 playoffs victory, The City of Miami is lighting-up its skyline with the World’s tallest animated basketball player image, the World’s most-massive Miami Heat L.E.D. logo, and the World’s most-enormous electronic Atlanta Hawks emblem, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

In the first of the-best-of seven playoff games for the southeastern divisional title, the number one ranked Miami Heat beat the number eight ranked Atlanta Hawks by a score of 115 vs. 91, on Sunday April 17, 2022.

In recognition of the triumph, the 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter is lighting-up with the colossal images of a dribbling basketball player, the Heat logo, the phrase, “#1 Miami Heat” and the logo of their opponent – The Atlanta Hawks.

The tower lightings continue through the night of Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when the Heat and Hawks play game two in Miami.

Skyscraper Animation System

The $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower is the “Magic City’s” soaring signature skyscraper.

It features the world’s tallest and most technologically advanced animation lighting system.

The ultra-luxurious Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located one block west of Miami’s FTX Arena, home of the Miami Heat.

Paramount is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Dimensional Digital Descriptions

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s Skydeck Crown is lighting-up this week with a 100-yard-wide by 100-foot-tall digital silhouette image of a dribbling basketball player.

As the player passes the ball, the rooftop crown transitions into a 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall Miami Heat yellow and red fireball logo.

The image then morphs into the white feather-headed and red-beaked Atlanta Hawks icon.

It then dissolves into an image of both the Atlanta and Miami logos side-by-side.

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 233-yards-tall center column, appear the digital phrases, “NBA Playoffs,” “Go Heat,” and “#1 Miami”

Color Kinetics Lighting System

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.’s embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The building’s Color Kinetics lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three-years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system – at a cost of $3 million.

Tower Lighting Times

The double-logo tower lightings continue during the pre-dawn and evening hours of Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, the tower will glow from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

It will reignite on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.

The tower will continue lighting-up with the dual logo “show” on Monday night, Tuesday morning and again on Tuesday night when the two teams will meet for their second game.

The tower lightings will occur at the top and bottom of every hour for a duration of 10-minutes.

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The futuristic Paramount Tower rises from the heart of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Indoor Basketball Court & Jetsons-Style Flying Car Skyport

Paramount, the world’s most heavily-amenitized condo-tower, is often referred to as a “vertical country club.”

It features a boxing gym, conservatory, fitness center, lounges, spa, racquetball and tennis courts, resort-style pools, and an indoor basketball court.

It also features the world’s first Jetsons-style flying car skyport.

Several NBA players are residents of the 524-unit skyscraper.

Beacon of Competition

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter NBA Playoffs Tower Lightings are beaming beacons reflecting the shimmering spirit of Miami,” says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. “This is a signal of community support of the nation’s preeminent professional basketball team and its fans.”

He continues, “During these concerning times, it is our intent to brighten the lives of the people of our community with a lighting extravaganza celebrating victory.”

Lighting System Creator

The lighting system was designed and engineered by LED Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Fla.

The company’s CEO, Gavin Cooper, has created lighting systems for some of the world’s best-known landmarks, including the Empire State Building.

Best Camera Shots

It is recommended that TV News crews and photographers consider setting-up live vans and tripods in the empty lots located west of Paramount, along N.E. 8th Street between N. Miami and N.W. 1st Avenue, in downtown Miami.

The best images of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter can be captured from its westside opposed to the eastside along Biscayne Blvd.

The closer a camera is to the building; the more-pixelated the images.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 N.E. 1st Avenue, Miami, Florida 33132

