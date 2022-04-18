INNOVATION INCORPORATED wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022.
INNOVATION INCORPORATED wins the iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Pocket Edger Pro, won in the Industry / Tools category.
As a company our goal is to make outstanding, surprising and well-crafted products that embody good design. Our team is immensely proud Pocket Edger Pro has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD
— Rick Weissenborn
INNOVATION INCORPORATED is winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Pocket Edger Pro, won in the Industry / Tools category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
Pocket Edger Pro won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, providing a simple, accurate way to bevel any edge. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 57 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.
INNOVATION INCORPORATED has a long history of producing innovative products dating back to 1990 when Rick Weissenborn founded Tools4Boards, a leading brand of ski and snowboard tuning tools. As a former ski racer obsessed with accurately beveling metal ski and snowboard edges Rick wondered why carpenters, cabinetmakers and DIY enthusiasts did not put the same effort into accurately breaking and chamfering the edges on laminate countertops. Typical files and sanding blocks only crudely knock down the sharp edges. Chamfer planes are cumbersome, difficult to use and only designed for wood. Alternately, using a router provides an accurate chamfer but takes longer to set up, produces excessive noise, and dust, and often chips and damages the laminate edge. Pocket Edger Pro provides the solution – a simple and exact 45° chamfer along any edge. Puck disc cartridges snap fit into the tool frame and are infinitely rotatable to use entire abrasive surface or may be rotated to adjust direction of file teeth. Refills for use on any surface include KGS Swiss Diamond®, Norton Blaze® ceramic and A275OP® abrasive, Vallorbe Swiss® files & German-made Gummy rubber abrasive. The handy pocket size tool is also ideal for doors, cabinets, melamine edge banding, drywall, wood, metal, plastic, ceramic and porcelain tiles, sheet glass, fiberglass, and composites.
“As a company our goal is to make outstanding, surprising and well-crafted products that embody good design. Our team is immensely proud Pocket Edger Pro has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD and recognized for this,” says Rick Weissenborn, Founder and President at INNOVATION INCORPORATED.
More information about Pocket Edger Pro can be found in the “Winners & Ranking” section on https://www.ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/pocket-edger-pro/347837
Learn more at: www.pocketedger.com
About INNOVATION INCORPORATED
INNOVATION INCORPORATED is a Canadian maker of consumer tools under POCKET EDGER, Tools4Boards, Tools4Bikes and Tools4Cameras brands. Learn more at: www.pocketedger.com, www.tools4boards.com, www.tools4bikes.com and www.tools4cameras.com
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.
Further Information:
Media inquiries:
rick@innovationinc.ca
Rick Weissenborn
INNOVATION INCORPORATED
+1 403-243-5441
rick@innovationinc.ca
