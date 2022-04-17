Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Easter:

“This weekend, Easter is being celebrated by Christians in British Columbia and around the world.

“Easter commemorates the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, while reminding us of the enduring values of self-sacrifice and love for one another.

“As a sacred and holy time for people of the Christian faith, Easter weekend also brings the first signs of spring. After a difficult year, we can all enjoy the feelings of hope and renewal that come with the changing of the seasons.

“For many people, this year’s Easter dinner will take on special significance, as we can once again gather safely with more friends and family members around the table.

“To everyone celebrating Easter this weekend, I wish you a safe, healthy and joyful holiday.”